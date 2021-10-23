Cloudy and cool this evening but more rain on the way!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Today was gloomy with clouds dominating most of south central Kentucky. We’ll be mostly cloudy tonight - with isolated showers possible late and lows in the mid 50s.

Evening forecast (wbko)

Expect isolated storms to roll into our early hours tomorrow. Some rounds of rain may include heavy downpours, but a severe weather threat is not expected. It’ll feel like summer is making a brief comeback because we’re tracking highs near 80 for our area! Rain chances increase late Sunday and early Monday. We’ll see heavy downpours and gusty winds - so keep the umbrella around! Tuesday will bring us a break from the rain with plentiful sunshine and cooler highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect daily rain chances beyond the mid week, with scattered storms possible until next weekend. By then, we’re tracking a cooling trend with daytime highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. Isolated storms possible. High 79. Low 62. Winds S at 15 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy w/ widespread showers and storms possible. High 74. Low 51. Winds SW at 14 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High 68. Low 50. Winds N at 7 mph.

Saturday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 67

Today’s Low: 45

Normal High: 69

Normal Low: 45

Record High: 88 (1927)

Record Low: 26 (1997)

Today’s Precip: T”

Monthly Precip: 2.40″ (-0.34″)

Yearly Precip: 46.56″ (+5.41″)

Today’s Sunset: 6:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:59 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 26)

Pollen Count: Low (2.5 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Moderate (6539 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Low (3)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.