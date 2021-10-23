Football Friday Night: 10-22-21
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 10 of Football Friday Night.
Final:
Greenwood: 14
South Warren: 42
Final:
Christian County: 0
Bowling Green: 37
Final:
Warren East: 14
Franklin-Simpson: 41
Final:
Calloway County: 0
Logan County: 47
Final:
Russell County: 7
Allen County-Scottsville: 37
Final:
Marshal County: 27
Warren Central: 26
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.