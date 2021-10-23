Football Friday Night: 10-22-21

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 10 of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Greenwood: 14

South Warren: 42

Final:

Christian County: 0

Bowling Green: 37

Final:

Warren East: 14

Franklin-Simpson: 41

Final:

Calloway County: 0

Logan County: 47

Final:

Russell County: 7

Allen County-Scottsville: 37

Final:

Marshal County: 27

Warren Central: 26

