Football Friday Night: 10-22-21

By Brett Alper, Mohammad Ahmad and Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Catch up on the highlights from Brett Alper, Mohammed Ahmad, and Ana Medina for Week 10 of Football Friday Night.

Final:

Greenwood: 14

South Warren: 42

Final:

Christian County: 0

Bowling Green: 37

Final:

Warren East: 14

Franklin-Simpson: 41

Final:

Calloway County: 0

Logan County: 47

Final:

Russell County: 7

Allen County-Scottsville: 37

Final:

Marshal County: 27

Warren Central: 26

