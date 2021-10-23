Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Peyton Hunt

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - This week’s Hometown Hero is brought to you by Hughes & Coleman Injury Lawyers.

There are people who go out of their way when doing their job to help others during a time of need.

One woman is going above and beyond helping those seeking assistance.

“She just goes out of her way, like she, you know, some people you can tell, they just got to go to work to do their job, but she, she cares. A couple of months ago, I found myself in a bad spot like I was homeless and stuff,” says Sarah Carpenter, who nominated Peyton Hunt as a hometown hero.

Carpenter found herself in a very difficult spot, so she sought help at Hotel Inc.

“I am a navigator here at Hotel INC, so I teach our preferred tenant program class. I also meet one on one with the participants in the class and basically just whatever they need support on, I try to help them whether it’s something that I can help them with directly here, or if it’s like referring them to different resources in the community,” says Peyton Hunt who works at Hotel Inc.

Hunt helped Carpenter and guided her to get a place of her own. Carpenter felt Hunt was the definition of a hometown hero.

“I was really surprised, it’s really nice to hear that someone thinks of me like that. The people that I work with the people that I see every day here that consistently keep coming back, they keep working really hard towards their goals. They don’t give up like, to me, they’re the heroes, and I’m just here to help support them along their journey. But it is really nice,” says Hunt.

Carpenter adds, “thank you and keep doing what you’re doing because it really gives people hope.”

“We strive to be a place where you can come be comfortable, non-judgmental. We’re here to listen to what your needs are and to work together to figure out what it is that you need and how we can help you, help yourself to get there,” says Hunt.

For more information on Hotel Inc, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.