KYTC: Traffic signal work will temporarily close intersection Tuesday night on 31W in Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A project to rebuild a traffic signal will create an overnight complete closure of the U.S. 68 Kentucky Street and U.S. 31-W Riverview Drive intersection in Bowling Green. The intersection will close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. and will reopen around 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

A detour using KY 234, U.S. 31-W Bypass, and KY 3225 River Street will be in place.

Motorists on W. Riverview Drive will use local streets as the detour.

Message boards and signage will be in place.

The project is weather dependent and the schedule could change.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.