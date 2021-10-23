Advertisement

Scottsville hunter falls 20 feet from deer stand

Scottsville man falls from deer stand
Scottsville man falls from deer stand(Allie Hennard)
By Allie Hennard
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville hunter fell 20 feet from a deer stand Saturday.

The Scottsville Fire Department responded, at the request of Allen County EMS, with the SFD RTV search, suppression, and patient transport unit for a deer hunter that had fallen approximately 20 feet from a deer stand Saturday.

The patient was extricated from the woods and taken approximately one mile to the ambulance.

Allen County EMS, Stony Point Fire Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the rescue.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Maranda Geiser
Hart County teen entered into national database as missing
Anti-Abortion Demonstration
Graphic images shown by anti-abortion group on WKU’s campus leaves students concerned

Latest News

FFN Week 10: Logan County vs Calloway County
FFN Week 10: Logan County vs Calloway County
Peyton Hunt
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Peyton Hunt
Signups for Angel Tree Program Start Monday
Signups for Angel Tree Program Start Monday
BGMU: Manhole work will partially close Adams Street Tuesday