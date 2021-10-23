Scottsville hunter falls 20 feet from deer stand

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Scottsville hunter fell 20 feet from a deer stand Saturday.

The Scottsville Fire Department responded, at the request of Allen County EMS, with the SFD RTV search, suppression, and patient transport unit for a deer hunter that had fallen approximately 20 feet from a deer stand Saturday.

The patient was extricated from the woods and taken approximately one mile to the ambulance.

Allen County EMS, Stony Point Fire Department, and Allen County Sheriff’s Department assisted with the rescue.

