WKU Soccer Drops Home Finale to FAU

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Florida Atlantic goal in the 36th minute was the difference in a 1-0 match for WKU Soccer on Friday night at the WKU Soccer Complex.

The loss drops WKU to 10-4-0 on the season and 5-2-0 in Conference USA. The Lady Toppers remain in second place in the C-USA East division with 15 total points, behind Old Dominion’s 16 points (5-1-1) and just ahead of Florida Atlantic’s 14 (4-1-2). With one match remaining for all three teams, the trio will be competing for a divisional title and No. 1 seed in the final week of the season.

Both teams struggled on the attack early, but Florida Atlantic found its footing getting five shots off in the first compared to WKU’s three in the frame.

In the 49th minute, the Owls were awarded a penalty kick and WKU goalkeeper made one of her best saves of the year to keep the Lady Toppers within striking distance. WKU tried to equalize, putting two shots on goal in the second half, but could not find the back of the net.

Bach finished the night with four saves. Katie Erwin registered two shots in the match and Avery Jacobsen, Lily Rummo, Annah Hopkins and Briana Sayoc each had one.

WKU will close out the regular season next Thursday at Charlotte. The match is set to begin at 6 p.m. (CT). The Lady Toppers will then head to Boca Raton for the C-USA Championship. The bracket will be confirmed at the conclusion of the regular season.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.