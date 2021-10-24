16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A 16-year-old has died in an ATV accident early Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Harry Cherry Road for an ATV fatal collision on Sunday 12:32 a.m.

Through investigation, the side by side was traveling north on Harry Cherry Road when it exited into a ditch line and came back onto the roadway where it overturned several times.

The 16-year-old teen driver was pronounced deceased on scene.

The two passengers were reported to have minor injuries.

Warren County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Bowling Green Medical Center EMS, Richardsville Fire Department, Warren County Chaplin Service and the Warren County Corners Office.

The investigation is still on going.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.