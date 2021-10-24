Annual Bowling Green Pride Festival continues helping to promote inclusivity

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Annual Bowling Green Pride Festival was held at Circus Square Park.

The event featured live music, vendors, food, and drag shows.

The festival is free and is typically held from noon until 5 p.m. after the pride festival, those in attendance march to Bowling Green City Hall to rally for a fairness ordinance.

For many, this event helps promote inclusivity, “for many people this is the first time they get to visually represent themselves in this community and it’s so much fun meeting someone. This is their first pride, this, they’re buying their first flag, they’re wearing whatever clothing they want to wear for the first time and it feels so good to be a part of that and Free Mom Hugs is so happy that we are welcomed here,” says Chelsea Bessinger of the non-profit, Free Mom Hugs.

Amanda Journey of the new company Journey to Credit Acceptance, “we are a brand new credit repair business and we just opened a couple of months ago and this is actually our first event here at Bowling Green Pride. I think it is super important to have you know pride festivals like this, have events like this for businesses, it’s good exposure, and it just builds a rapport with the community.”

“We’ve got an equality club at Warren Central High School, and this is also in connection with our staff and our students outside of the organization. So this is a group effort and a school effort this year, but we’re really excited that we were able to attend pride. Our main objective this year was to spread positivity. So we actually did a positive note exchange to make everybody feel included,” says Taylor Hall of the only equality club of its kind in a Warren County School.

A peaceful group of preachers showed up during the festival preaching the word of Jesus.

