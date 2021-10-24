Former Russellville standout Pedro Bradshaw selected in G-League Draft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Russellville basketball standout Pedro Bradshaw has gotten one step closer to achieving his dreams.

The Salt Lake City Stars selected Bradshaw with the 10th pick of the second round of the NBA G-League Draft on Saturday. Bradshaw spent the final two years of his college career with the Bellarmine Knights from 2019 to 2021. He was named an ASUN All-Conference selection following his senior year with the Knights this spring, leading team in scoring (16.0), rebounding (6.9), steals (36) and free throws attempted (109).

Southern Kentucky high school basketball fanatics best remember the Bradshaw who played all five positions of the court with the Russellville Panthers from 2013 to 2017. He left a lasting legacy with the Panthers, as he remains the school’s all-time leading scorer (1,938 points) and rebounder (1,169).

During his senior year, he was a Kentucky Mr. Basketball finalist and named first-team All-State by the Courier-Journal and Lexington Herald-Leader after averaging 22.1 points and 13.1 rebounds. The Panthers made it to the 4th region championship game that year. Bradshaw maintains his Russellville roots: This past summer, he hosted his first-ever PB32 basketball camp for kids and teens in the area.

The Stars’ first regular season game is on Sat, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. CT.

