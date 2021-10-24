Advertisement

Orchestra Kentucky performs Star Wars and more music by John Williams

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center welcomed many as they waited to see Orchestra Kentucky perform musical highlights from different movies, by a well-known composer, John Williams.

Williams is known for his musical creativity in many films including Superman, Indiana Jones, Star Wars, Harry Potter, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, and Close Encounters of the Third Kind.

On Saturday, Orchestra Kentucky performed music from Star Wars and more.

One of William’s fans spoke of his first time being at an event like this.

“I’m really, really, really excited. I like love all of it, and like, I, it’s gonna be amazing for me. I, I’ve never been to an orchestra and I’m excited,” says Maxwell Wayne Morrison who was in attendance with his father.

FOr upcoming shows at SKYPAC, click here.

