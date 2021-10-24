Strong storms possible overnight!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Mostly cloudy skies will linger tonight as we track lows in the upper 50s. Overnight and early tomorrow we could see some strong storms to develop with the main threats being damaging winds.

Weather threats (wbko)

A line of storms is set to come in from the west overnight with wing gusts up to 30mph in some areas. Thus, you’ll want to bring the pets and light-weight outdoor decorations in for the night. The potential for localized flooding, hail, and a brief tornado is low but cannot be ruled out. Storms will begin to move in at 2:30am - primarily impacting western cities first (Madisonville, Hopkinsville, Calhoun). Thunderstorms will dominate south central Kentucky through 7:30am - affecting our eastern cities last (Columbia, Burkesville, Albany). Though the threat for organized severe weather is low, it’ll be a good idea to leave your WBKO First Alert weather app notifications turned on before going to bed.

Sunshine returns Tuesday with afternoon temperatures peaking in the mid 60s. Beyond Tuesday, we’ll see daily chances for rain. Scattered showers make a return Wednesday night and into Thursday - turning more widespread by then. The storms will drag into the end of our work week along with cooler afternoon temperatures. We’ll see highs in the mid 50s by Friday. Nonetheless, you’ll need your rain gear this week. This upcoming weekend will be much cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

