Advertisement

Third annual Disney Trunk or Treat brings the community together ahead of Halloween

By Ana Medina
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Businesses came together for a trunk or treat in Bowling Green on Saturday.

Halloween is next weekend but gearing up for the big occasion, many gathered for the Disney Trunk or Treat organized by Guarantee Pest Control in partnership with other businesses.

They say the goal is to make Bowling Green the happiest place on earth bringing Disney to vette city.

India Faye Unseld of Guarantee Pest Control spoke on the event and says “we got all these different businesses come through and show up. There’s so many people here and we just really wanted to love on the community and get back today and I’m just really proud of Bowling Green for showing up and showing out.”

Jimmy Blankenship the owner of Guarantee Pest Control adds, “we’re gonna make it bigger every year. We’re gonna add to it every year.”

This was the third annual event, it was held at 600 US 31W Bypass.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Scottsville man falls from deer stand
Scottsville hunter falls 20 feet from deer stand
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Maranda Geiser
Hart County teen entered into national database as missing

Latest News

Orchestra Kentucky
Orchestra Kentucky performs Star Wars and more music by John Williams
Third annual Disney Trunk or Treat brings the community together ahead of Halloween
Third annual Disney Trunk or Treat brings the community together ahead of Halloween
Orchestra Kentucky performs Star Wars and more music by John Williams
Orchestra Kentucky performs Star Wars and more music by John Williams
Annual Bowling Green Pride Festival continues helping to promote inclusivity
Annual Bowling Green Pride Festival continues helping to promote inclusivity