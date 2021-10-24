Third annual Disney Trunk or Treat brings the community together ahead of Halloween

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Businesses came together for a trunk or treat in Bowling Green on Saturday.

Halloween is next weekend but gearing up for the big occasion, many gathered for the Disney Trunk or Treat organized by Guarantee Pest Control in partnership with other businesses.

They say the goal is to make Bowling Green the happiest place on earth bringing Disney to vette city.

India Faye Unseld of Guarantee Pest Control spoke on the event and says “we got all these different businesses come through and show up. There’s so many people here and we just really wanted to love on the community and get back today and I’m just really proud of Bowling Green for showing up and showing out.”

Jimmy Blankenship the owner of Guarantee Pest Control adds, “we’re gonna make it bigger every year. We’re gonna add to it every year.”

This was the third annual event, it was held at 600 US 31W Bypass.

