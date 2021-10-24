WKU football downs FIU Panthers 34-19, wins two straight

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The WKU football team has flipped a four-game losing streak into a two-game win streak after defeating the FIU Panthers in Miami, 34-19.

The Tops got off to a slow start after trailing 12-7 late in the second half. Right before halftime though is when things started clicking for WKU. Bailey Zappe threw a 32-yard touchdown pass to Mitchell Tinsley with 15 seconds left in the half. That gave the Tops a 16-12 lead entering halftime.

WKU would score 27 unanswered points entering the second half, including Tinsley’s Touchdown. Jerreth Sterns’ two touchdowns both came in the second half. The nation’s leader in receptions caught 14 passes for 115 yards and the aforementioned scores. Per usual, Zappe shined in the air, completed nearly 80 percent of his passes in the air. He tacked on 368 yards and three scores with his arm.

FIU (1-6) would only score one touchdown in the second half with under 1:15 left in the game. Seven total sacks helped hold the Panthers’ offense to just 290 total yards of offense. Marcus Bragg had two of them and Nick Days added one as well, finishing the game with three tackles on a breakout night.

Adam Cofield had a breakout game as well on the ground for the Tops, rushing for 77 yards on 15 attempts and a touchdown. WKU finished the night with 530 yards of total offense.

The Hilltoppers (3-4) will bring that win streak back home looking to get back to .500. They’ll welcome the UNC Charlotte 49ers to Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium next Saturday, October 30 at 3 p.m. CT on Homecoming Day.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.