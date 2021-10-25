Advertisement

Butler County host 10th annual ‘Turn Morgantown Pink’ for breast cancer awareness month

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN Ky. (WBKO) - The tenth annual ‘Turn Morgantown Pink’ event was held today in front of the courthouse in Butler County for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Early detection, that’s first and foremost,” says Breast Cancer survivor, Margaret Ann Huff.

Huff spoke about the first time she was diagnosed and how her family reacted when she first came out of surgery. “I came out and woke up and looked at them and said nobody’s laughing now are they,” she said. When her family asked if she already knew, she told them of course she did.

Another recent survivor, who was at the event, Linda Pendley spoke with WBKO about what it was personally like for her when she found out about her diagnosis. “It was scary, but the doctors got ahead,” she said, “I had a wonderful doctor and he said that I had it and everything he did was just great.”

One of the things that many survivors of cancer can understand is the loss of hair due to chemo and when Huff started losing hers she ordered colored wigs online.

“I ordered myself a red one, a black one, I had every kind of wig imaginable,” she said.

The coordinator of the event said the main goal of it was to let women know how important it is to get their mammograms and several of the survivors said the same thing.

“The breast was tight on one side,” Pendley said, describing how she found hers, “If you feel something like that, go get a mammogram once you’re old enough to start having them.”

Towards the end, balloons were released in the shape of doves to honor all of those who. were lost. Pink biodegradable balloons were also released to encourage anyone currently going through treatment.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scottsville man falls from deer stand
Scottsville hunter falls 20 feet from deer stand
16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs
Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts
WBKO's Football Friday Night
Football Friday Night: 10-22-21

Latest News

woodburn church trunk or treat
Woodburn Baptist Church Host Annual Trunk or Treat
Map of KYTC detour
KYTC: Traffic signal work will temporarily close intersection Tuesday night on 31W in Bowling Green
BGMU: Manhole work will partially close Adams Street Tuesday
View From The Hill: Spirit Masters will celebrate 40th anniversary at WKU Homecoming October 30th