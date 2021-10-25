Butler County host 10th annual ‘Turn Morgantown Pink’ for breast cancer awareness month

MORGANTOWN Ky. (WBKO) - The tenth annual ‘Turn Morgantown Pink’ event was held today in front of the courthouse in Butler County for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

“Early detection, that’s first and foremost,” says Breast Cancer survivor, Margaret Ann Huff.

Huff spoke about the first time she was diagnosed and how her family reacted when she first came out of surgery. “I came out and woke up and looked at them and said nobody’s laughing now are they,” she said. When her family asked if she already knew, she told them of course she did.

Another recent survivor, who was at the event, Linda Pendley spoke with WBKO about what it was personally like for her when she found out about her diagnosis. “It was scary, but the doctors got ahead,” she said, “I had a wonderful doctor and he said that I had it and everything he did was just great.”

One of the things that many survivors of cancer can understand is the loss of hair due to chemo and when Huff started losing hers she ordered colored wigs online.

“I ordered myself a red one, a black one, I had every kind of wig imaginable,” she said.

The coordinator of the event said the main goal of it was to let women know how important it is to get their mammograms and several of the survivors said the same thing.

“The breast was tight on one side,” Pendley said, describing how she found hers, “If you feel something like that, go get a mammogram once you’re old enough to start having them.”

Towards the end, balloons were released in the shape of doves to honor all of those who. were lost. Pink biodegradable balloons were also released to encourage anyone currently going through treatment.

