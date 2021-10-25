CREATIVE SERVICES PRODUCER - WBKO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 101 television markets. Upon closing pending transaction, Gray will own television stations serving 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO Television is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX, and CW affiliates.Nestled in the heart of south-central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville, WBKO is home to Emmy and AP award-winning mentors with a combined experience of over 75 years. We offer employees flexibility to learn other jobs with the latest industry equipment and software, live news experience, and encouragement to volunteer in the community. We also enjoy being a part of the community by engaging in activities, including ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas, helping to promote United Way’s Day of Caring, and jumping into icy cold water for Junior Achievement’s Penguin Plunge. WBKO is proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally, be more community-oriented, and have fun in a encouraging environment.

Our employees have moved on to Nashville, Louisville, Discovery Channel, Turner Broadcasting, ESPN, and many other markets around the country.

Bowling Green is the fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, and countless caves and hiking trails ready to be explored! Mammoth Cave National Park, the world’s longest known cave system, is also right down I-65. The arts scene is active in Bowling Green with the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC), which brings in nationally known artists and productions.

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO-TV, the Gray Television owned, ABC-affiliate in Bowling Green, KY is seeking a Creative Services Producer. This position will develop and produce creative concepts to support all station advertising, promotion, news image and special projects. You will fulfill a variety of multimedia functions which include shooting and editing video, writing, and conceptualizing creative projects for commercial clients, station promotions and other station projects. Candidate should have a strong eye for layout, design, and truly enjoy creative thinking and visual problem solving.

Primary job duties and responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

• Execute all station promotion and commercial production efforts • Build audience affinity for the WBKO News brand to grow audience on broadcast, digital and social platforms• Develop new and creative ideas to market clients, news and programming• Responsible for all internal and external marketing messages and placement • Conceptualize, write, shoot and edit all promotional content and commercial work • Planning and execution for station events and serve as liaison with community organizations

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Looking for professional experience working in creative, commercial, and promotionalmarketing• Excellent oral and written communication and interpersonal skills • Excellent organizational skills and ability to multi-task in a creative, fast-paced environment • You must have the ability to work collaboratively with a creative team to achieve results • Advanced skills in Adobe Creative Cloud, especially Adobe Premiere, After Effects, andPhotoshop• Strong knowledge of DSLR cinematography• A savvy networker who can develop and maintain successful internal and external businessrelationships

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”

Additional Info:

