Elkton Police Department responds to Snapchat threat against Todd County Schools

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELKTON, Ky. (WBKO) - The The Todd County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement on their Facebook page October 25 concerning a Snapchat post that circulated through the Todd County community over the weekend.

The Elkton Police Department is aware of a Snapchat post circulating throughout the Todd County Community concerning a...

Posted by Todd County Sheriffs Office on Sunday, October 24, 2021

In the statement, the sheriff’s office said that Elkton Police have been made aware of the post allegedly threatening students and administration at Central High School, and that the post was sent by someone with the display name “Alex Anderson.”

The post also has been circulating through different communities across the county as well, according to the post.

“While the threat at this time cannot be substantiated, the Elkton Police Department along with the Todd County Sheriff’s Office will be increasing police presence at Todd County Central High School as well as Todd County Middle School. Please know also that this threat will continue to be investigated,” the sheriff’s office said.

Increased police presence will begin Monday, Oct 25.

