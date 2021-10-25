Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces $1.6 million in grants to assist state and local law enforcement including Warren County Drug Task Force

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear and the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey announced $1,698,441 in federal grant funding to assist in the fight against the opioid epidemic through targeted drug trafficking enforcement.

“Today’s funding announcement is another step forward in helping law enforcement and the justice system have critical resources in place to best protect and serve Kentuckians by working to remove illegal drugs from our communities,” said Gov. Beshear. “Through a collaborative approach on both a state and federal level, we will be able to aggressively respond and help prevent drugs from continuing to wreak havoc on our families.”

Funds were awarded to 11 drug task force agencies located across Kentucky. The funds were aimed to disrupt and dismantle mid- to upper-level drug trafficking organizations.

“Without this important funding to our operations, it would be difficult to investigate and dismantle the drug trafficking organizations in our area. We are grateful to the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s Grants Management Division for their continued support and helping us through the grant process,” said Tommy Loving, Director of Warren County Drug Task Force.

The federal funds allocated to Kentucky from the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG), a component of the U.S. Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance, is the leading source of federal justice funding to agencies serving the criminal justice system to hire additional personnel and/or purchase equipment, supplies, contractual support, training, technical assistance and information systems.

For a full list of 2021-2022 JAG sub-award recipients, please visit the Justice and Public Safety Cabinet’s website.

