Gov. Beshear says COVID numbers are dropping at a fast pace

Gov. Andy Beshear
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear said the data continues to drop at a fast pace, and we’re at some of the lowest rates in 11 weeks.

On Saturday, there were 1,275 cases and 30 deaths, on Sunday there were 803 cases and 28 deaths, and on Monday there were 544 cases and 23 deaths.

The positivity rate is a leading indicator of how cases are dropping, and Beshear says it’s dropping faster than projected. It’s under 6% now.

