Kentucky State Police announces new public affairs commander

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Monday, Kentucky State Police Commissioner Phillip Burnett, Jr. announced that Captain Howard “Paul” Blanton has been promoted as commander of the Kentucky State Police Public Affairs Branch and will serve as the agency’s primary spokesperson.

“Capt. Blanton is a dedicated, knowledgeable, and respected Trooper of our agency. He previously served in the Public Affairs Branch and has a great deal of experience with branch procedures and community engagement,” said Commissioner Burnett. “Our agency’s public affairs team is one of the best in the nation and I know it will continue to meet today’s expectations for reliable, transparent, and strong public relations under Capt. Blanton’s leadership.”

Capt. Blanton is a seventeen-year veteran of the agency. His previous assignments included Post 7 Richmond, Headquarters’ Public Affairs Branch, and the Criminal Identification and Records Branch.

The mission of KSP is to promote public safety through service, integrity, and professionalism using partnerships to prevent, reduce and deter crime and the fear of crime, enhance highway safety through education and enforcement, and safeguard property and protect individual rights.

“Clear communication is essential to the public’s trust and faith in law enforcement,” said Capt. Blanton. “My focus is to uphold our mission by ensuring our agency is responsive, proactive, and clearly communicates information to all Kentuckians while building on our community engagement outreach already in place.”

Capt. Blanton’s contact information:Office: 502-782-1618Cell: 502-229-9405Email: Howard.Blanton@ky.gov

The previous public affairs commander, Sgt. William Gregory requested a transfer closer to home and is now supervising the detective’s squad at Post 15 in Columbia.

KSP’s emphasis this year is to maintain and strengthen its essential workforce in order to better provide public safety, maintain critical services and better reflect the diverse communities that KSP serves.

