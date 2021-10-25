NEWS ANCHOR/PRODUCER (W/END) - WBKO

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 101 television markets. Upon closing pending transaction, Gray will own television stations serving 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WBKO:

WBKO Television is the dominant source for local news and entertainment in the Bowling Green area and operates the ABC, FOX and CW affiliates.Nestled in the heart of South-Central Kentucky between Louisville and Nashville, WBKO is home to Emmy and AP award winning mentors with a combined experience of over 75 years. We offer employees flexibility to learn other jobs with the latest industry equipment and software; live news experience; and encouragement to volunteer in the community. Over the last 15 years, we have helped raise more than nine million dollars for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. We also enjoy being a part of the community by engaging in activities including ringing the bell for the Salvation Army at Christmas, helping to promote United Way’s Day of Caring, and jumping into icy cold water for Junior Achievement’s Penguin Plunge.

WBKO is a part of Gray Media which owns and/or operates stations in 93 television markets. Our employees have moved on to Nashville, Louisville, Discovery Channel, Turner Broadcasting, ESPN, and many other markets around the country.

Bowling Green is the fastest growing city in Kentucky and is “geared for fun” as the home of the Corvette, the Bowling Green Hot Rods baseball team, and countless caves and hiking trails ready to be explored! Mammoth Cave National Park, the world’s longest known cave system, is also right down I-65. The arts scene is active in Bowling Green with the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center (SKyPAC) which brings in nationally known artists and productions. WBKO works closely with Western Kentucky University by airing a weekly “View from the Hill” segment and covering its programs and Division I sports teams. WBKO is proud to serve our community and nurture our employees to grow professionally, be more community-oriented, and have fun in a family environment.

Job Summary/Description:

WBKO is seeking an anchor/producer for our highly rated weekend newscasts on the dominate television station in the Bowling Green market. This outstanding journalist, with a great personality, will be a team leader for the weekend crew and serve as a general assignment reporter and fill-in anchor as needed.

Responsibilities include, but not limited to:

• Produce and write newscasts • Find creative ways to showcase newscasts• Anchor weekend newscasts• Assist news managers with weekend assignments• Fill-in anchor for other shows, as needed• General Assignment Reporting, as needed

Qualifications/Requirements:

• Degree in journalism, communications, or related field preferred• Prior newsroom experience needed• Positive attitude, with willingness to learn, grow and help other team members do the same• Excellent written and verbal communication skills • Qualified applicants apply online and attach your cover letter and resume.

If you feel you’re qualified and want to work with a great group of people go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopening, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”

