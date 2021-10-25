Players from Ky. high school football team credited with saving man’s life

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An eastern Kentucky football team is being credited with saving a man’s life after a game Friday night.

Jackson County had to travel all the way to Caverna Friday night to play their game, it was a losing contest. Then, a 3-hour drive home. Not the best of nights for the team that has had a host of struggles over the past years.

As several players were driving home, they and some assistant coaches came up on a one-car crash. The car had left the road and was in a ditch. It was 3 a.m. and no one else was around.

They called 911 then sprang into action to help the man who was driving that car. They were told had they not arrived when they did, the man might not have survived.

“Like most of the team, we jumped in the ditch, helped get on the blacktop, help get them on the stretcher,” said Blake Allen, football player.

We are told the man who was in the crash was taken to a Lexington hospital. We don’t know much about his condition.

The sheriff tells us the boys did much more than help him, they helped direct traffic and possibly prevented another crash from happening.

“Words can’t explain it, it was just unbelievable, everyone came together, outside, outside the football field, you wouldn’t expect that to happen,” said Ethan Wilson, football player.

The sheriff said the boys may have lost the battle in the game that night, but they won the war and did something much more important than a game.

