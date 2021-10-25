Rain ends, but breeze and clouds continue!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a very warm Sunday, we were treated with showers and thunderstorms early Monday along and ahead of a cold front, which will bring some seasonable conditions to the region to start the week!

The morning rain moves out today, though we see more rain later in the week! (WBKO)

A few storms early in the morning could bring gusty winds, small hail, frequent cloud-to-ground lighting and heavy rainfall. This will be sub-severe storms, but still strong nonetheless! Have the WBKO First Alert Weather app downloaded so you are alerted first on the latest conditions and forecast! The rain passes through the region later in the morning, but cloud cover will be in it’s wake along with breezy westerly winds! High temperatures will be hindered by the clouds and only reach the mid 60s before slipping later in the day due to northwesterly winds that take over. Wind gusts throughout the day could reach up to 30 miles per hour, which may knock over a few trash cans!

Monday night into Tuesday morning will continue to have cloud coverage with overnight lows only falling in the mid-to-upper 40s. Areas of light drizzle are also possible, but when it isn’t drizzling, it will be cloudy and breezy with northerly winds between 5-15 miles per hour! Tuesday will start off with cloud cover, but during the day, the clouds will decrease and eventually become mostly sunny. Tuesday will be one of two dry days during the work week! Highs Tuesday will be hindered by the morning cloud cover and northerly winds, with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning will be chilly with low temperatures expected to fall in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly clear skies! Wednesday will be the other dry day of the work week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will rise into the mid-to-upper 60s with even a few low 70s on home thermometers! After Wednesday, the weather pattern becomes unsettled once again with rain and cooler conditions!

Thursday looks like a wet day overall - one that warrants an umbrella, rain coat and rain boots perhaps! When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy with temperatures only in the low-to-mid 60s. Friday will be more of the same, though much breezier and cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! By Saturday, rain chances decrease and are primarily in the morning, but clouds will linger with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Halloween plans look to be good Saturday night and Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October. The first week of November looks to stay cool with temperatures below normal for this time of the year. Rain chances will also be low, signaling that we’ll be below average on precipitation too!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

MONDAY: Variably cloudy. AM Showers & storms. Breezy. High 68. Low 46. Winds W at 17 mph.

TUESDAY: AM Clouds/PM Sun. Cooler. High 65. Low 42. Winds N at 7 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 68. Low 52. Winds E at 8 mph.

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 45

Record High Today: 90 (1921)

Record Low Today: 20 (1903)

Sunrise: 7:03 a.m.

Sunset: 5:56 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 28 / Small Particulate Matter: 32)

Pollen Count: Low (0.4 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6448 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (3)

Sunday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 81

Yesterday’s Low: 55

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.03″

Monthly Precip: 2.43″ (-0.43″)

Yearly Precip: 46.59″ (+5.32″)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.