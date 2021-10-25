“Scare on the Square” in downtown Bowling Green this Halloween weekend

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s downtown merchants will host “Scare on the Square” this Saturday, October 30 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

There will be a costume contest, vendors, a DJ playing music, games, plus hot chocolate and apple cider to enjoy. Downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters and Brian Webb from ESPN 102.7FM will be emceeing the spooky shenanigans.

Organizers said as the evening progresses, downtown restaurants will also offer specials and bars will host a Halloween pub crawl.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.