“Scare on the Square” in downtown Bowling Green this Halloween weekend
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s downtown merchants will host “Scare on the Square” this Saturday, October 30 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
There will be a costume contest, vendors, a DJ playing music, games, plus hot chocolate and apple cider to enjoy. Downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters and Brian Webb from ESPN 102.7FM will be emceeing the spooky shenanigans.
Organizers said as the evening progresses, downtown restaurants will also offer specials and bars will host a Halloween pub crawl.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.