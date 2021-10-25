Advertisement

“Scare on the Square” in downtown Bowling Green this Halloween weekend

By Laura Rogers
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s downtown merchants will host “Scare on the Square” this Saturday, October 30 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.

There will be a costume contest, vendors, a DJ playing music, games, plus hot chocolate and apple cider to enjoy. Downtown businesses will be handing out candy to trick-or-treaters and Brian Webb from ESPN 102.7FM will be emceeing the spooky shenanigans.

Organizers said as the evening progresses, downtown restaurants will also offer specials and bars will host a Halloween pub crawl.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident
Scottsville man falls from deer stand
Scottsville hunter falls 20 feet from deer stand
Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts
Severe weather threat tonight
Strong storms possible overnight!
Disney Trunk or Treat
Third annual Disney Trunk or Treat brings the community together ahead of Halloween

Latest News

Funds were awarded to 11 drug task force agencies located across Kentucky to disrupt and...
Gov. Beshear announces $1.6 million in grants to assist state and local law enforcement including Warren County Drug Task Force
Scare on the Square
Scare on the Square
"Stop the Bleed" kits were given to both the Columbia Police Department and the Adair County...
T.J. Community Mission Foundation provides Stop the Bleed kits to local law enforcement agencies
The morning rain moves out today, though we see more rain later in the week!
Rain ends, but breeze and clouds continue!