T.J. Community Mission Foundation provides Stop the Bleed kits to local law enforcement agencies

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WBKO) - A gift from the T.J. Community Mission Foundation has enabled two local law enforcement agencies to better respond to potentially traumatic situations where a higher level of immediate healthcare is required.

Both the Columbia Police Department and the Adair County Sheriff’s office received “Stop the Bleed” kits, tourniquets, and instruction for each of their officers. The training each officer receives will help them to become experts in the use of these pieces of equipment in critical situations.

Bill Edwards, RN is a long-time nurse leader at T.J. Health Columbia and is a certified trainer for the Stop the Bleed program.

“It’s common for healthcare organizations and law enforcement to forge relationships and assist one another in training for and managing life-threatening situations they regularly face,” Edwards said. “This equipment will allow officers to control a hemorrhage on a patient and also mitigate their own injuries.”

Leaders in the two organizations are appreciative of the new equipment and the support.

“We are thankful to T.J. and the Foundation for the kits,” said Adair County Sheriff Josh Brockman. “Because we patrol out in the county, a deputy will oftentimes arrive on the scene of an accident before EMS. These kits give us the capability to provide help to those in need. They will be a great benefit to our deputies and to the people of this community.”

Police Chief Jr. Murphy agreed. “Thanks to T.J. for being involved in this community. We appreciate their partnership with first responders. We’ve had these kits before, and we’ve already used them in different situations,” he said. The personal kits would be for the officers to use to provide care to the general public, while tourniquets will be carried on the officer’s belt or vest for use on themselves should the need arise. “This is another example of the types of community support we are happy to provide as a Foundation,” according to Doug Landers, chairman of the T.J. Community Mission Foundation. “Our mission is to help engage our community more fully in exceptional specialized healthcare programs, patient care and technology, and this project is one way that we are fulfilling that mission.”

