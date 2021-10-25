Two women wanted in Logan County attempted murder arrested

RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - Two women wanted in connection with a Russellville shooting in August were arrested Monday.

According to the Russellville Police Department, Rebecca McCarley and Azora Forgy were found in Clarksville, Tennessee. The women were arrested on warrants for attempted murder and complicity to murder.

According to police, on August 2 multiple shots were fired at a vehicle driven by Kenneth Dickerson following an altercation between several people. After the shooting, Dickerson chased down Rebecca McCarley in the parking lot and struck her with his vehicle.

Kenneth Dickerson, 53, and Thomethia Jefferson, 35, were both arrested at the time of the incident.

