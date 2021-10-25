Advertisement

WKU Football’s Brayden Narveson named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - WKU Football kicker Brayden Narveson was voted Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. It is the third time in his Hilltopper career he has earned this honor.

In WKU’s 34-19 victory at FIU on Saturday, Narveson went 2-of-2 on field goal attempts (from 26 and 23 yards) and 4-of-4 on extra points for 10 total points scored. It was his sixth-career double-digit scoring game, fifth in seven contests this season and fourth such performance in a row.

For the season, the Scottsdale, Ariz., native is 12-of-14 on field goal attempts and a perfect 31-of-31 on extra point tries. In 19 games as a Hilltopper, Narveson has converted at a 25-of-28 (89.3%) rate on field goals and made all 58 extra points. He was recognized by C-USA twice in 2020, following wins at Middle Tennessee and Charlotte.

Among FBS kickers with 14-plus field goal attempts so far this season, Narveson ranks sixth at 85.7%. That percentage is tied for the C-USA lead with North Texas’ Ethan Mooney, who is 6-of-7 overall. His 31 extra points without a miss are tied for 11th in the nation and rank second in the league to UTSA’s Hunter Duplessis (39-of-39).

Narveson is the fifth WKU C-USA Player of the Week honoree so far in 2021, joining quarterback Bailey Zappe (twice), wide receiver Jerreth Sterns (once) and safety A.J. Brathwaite, Jr. (once). Overall, Hilltopper Football has won 40 C-USA Player of the Week awards over the past seven-plus seasons – 18 Offensive, 10 Defensive and 12 Special Teams.

WKU improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in C-USA with the win over the Panthers. The Hilltoppers return to Houchens-Smith Stadium after back-to-back road wins for the school’s Homecoming celebration on Saturday, October 30. Kickoff against Charlotte (4-3 overall and 2-1 in C-USA) will be at 3 p.m.

