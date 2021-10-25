Advertisement

WKU Volleyball’s Katie Isenbarger C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

(WBKO)
By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2017, WKU Volleyball has had two different players earn the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week award in back-to-back weeks as Katie Isenbarger has collected the accolade this week. The Zionsville, Ind., native helped WKU become the first 20-win team in the nation this season as the Hilltoppers picked up two wins in Boca Raton, Fla., this weekend.

Isenbarger racked up 13 blocks across the series win at Florida Atlantic for an average of 1.86 blocks per set in addition to her .545 hitting percentage. The senior middle hitter’s play helped limit the FAU offense to a mere .083 cumulative hitting clip across the weekend.

In Saturday’s series finale, Isenbarger went off for a season-best 11 kills, .688 hitting percentage, eight blocks and 13-errorless serves from behind the line. Isenbarger’s play helped WKU add to both its NCAA-leading road (21) and conference (41) winning streaks over the weekend.

During her rookie campaign in 2018, Isenbarger earned the league’s Freshman of the Week honor – the other weekly honor of her career.

WKU has now seen four players rack up 10 total weekly awards this season.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident
Scottsville man falls from deer stand
Scottsville hunter falls 20 feet from deer stand
Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Rebecca McCarley, Azora Forgy
Two women wanted in Logan County attempted murder arrested

Latest News

WKU Football’s Brayden Narveson named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection 10-24-21
Former Russellville standout Pedro Bradshaw selected in G-League Draft
Former Russellville standout Pedro Bradshaw selected in G-League Draft
Three Hilltoppers Hit Double-Digit Kills as Tops Register 22nd-Straight 20-Win Season
Three Hilltoppers Hit Double-Digit Kills as Tops Register 22nd-Straight 20-Win Season