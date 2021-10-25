WKU Volleyball’s Katie Isenbarger C-USA Defensive Player of the Week

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - For the first time since 2017, WKU Volleyball has had two different players earn the Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week award in back-to-back weeks as Katie Isenbarger has collected the accolade this week. The Zionsville, Ind., native helped WKU become the first 20-win team in the nation this season as the Hilltoppers picked up two wins in Boca Raton, Fla., this weekend.

Isenbarger racked up 13 blocks across the series win at Florida Atlantic for an average of 1.86 blocks per set in addition to her .545 hitting percentage. The senior middle hitter’s play helped limit the FAU offense to a mere .083 cumulative hitting clip across the weekend.

In Saturday’s series finale, Isenbarger went off for a season-best 11 kills, .688 hitting percentage, eight blocks and 13-errorless serves from behind the line. Isenbarger’s play helped WKU add to both its NCAA-leading road (21) and conference (41) winning streaks over the weekend.

During her rookie campaign in 2018, Isenbarger earned the league’s Freshman of the Week honor – the other weekly honor of her career.

WKU has now seen four players rack up 10 total weekly awards this season.

