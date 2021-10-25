Advertisement

Woodburn Baptist Church Host Annual Trunk or Treat

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Halloween started a little early for some children in Warren County Sunday afternoon.

The Woodburn Baptist Church held its annual Trunk or Treat Fall Fest and children were able to walk around in the parking lot of the church with their parents and visit different trunks of cars where people were handing out candy.

Besides the candy, several other activities were there that children could take part in, including bouncy houses and meeting members of the Woodburn Fire department.

The event was organized by the Church’s Children’s Pastor Nicole Buckman.

”This is my tenth year being in charge of the event and we know that the community around us, they just love Halloween,’ she said, “We wanted to love on the community and so it’s been a really great way for us to do that over the years.”

Buckman added that earlier in the day there were almost 200 people in attended and she expected about 500 more later on in the evening.

