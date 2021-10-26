Bridge Kentucky puts on first ‘Haunted Asylum’ with help of community partners

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - It’s almost time for Halloween! Tuesday through Halloween night, Bridge Kentucky and Overdrive Performance have paired up to put on ‘The Haunted Asylum.’ It is a Haunted House located just behind Yancey’s that will open to the public from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and stay open until midnight the weekend of Halloween.

“You never know what you’ll run into, but I’d say bring a pair of clothes to change into,” Matt Keith with Overdrive Performance said. “We’ve got killer class, we’re gonna have Michael Myers, we’ve got mazes to go through,” Angela Briggs with Bridge Kentucky echoed. “I mean, you know, you may have to get down really low, you may have to go real high.”

This is the first time Bridge Kentucky has hosted a haunted house. The non-profit is a community initiative to support local children and families of Barren County. Any inquires to volunteer, donate, or if you are in need of support, you can visit bridgeky.com. Proceeds from The Haunted Asylum will benefit the organization.

“Our mission is to improve the lives of people in and around Barren County, especially young people. I think our mission is broad enough to encompass a lot of things, but narrow enough to make a difference,” Briggs explained.

Briggs said she couldn’t have put on The Haunted Asylum alone. She would like to think the Wooten Family for their donation of props, Yancey’s for offering up a location, the YMCA and Downtown Business Association.

The Haunted Asylum is located off of W. Wayne Street in Glasgow. Tickets are $15 per person.

