Clinton Co., Bowling Green advance to 4th region volleyball semifinals

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples and the Clinton County Bulldogs each stream roll to the regional semifinals with respective straight-set wins on Monday night.

The 13th-district champion Bulldogs handled Barren County in a 3-0 win while the 14th-district champion and top-ranked team in the region Bowling Green swept Todd County Central.

Clinton County and Bowling Green will both meet in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday at 6 p.m. back at Russellville

