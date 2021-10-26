Advertisement

Clinton Co., Bowling Green advance to 4th region volleyball semifinals

By Mohammad Ahmad
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples and the Clinton County Bulldogs each stream roll to the regional semifinals with respective straight-set wins on Monday night.

The 13th-district champion Bulldogs handled Barren County in a 3-0 win while the 14th-district champion and top-ranked team in the region Bowling Green swept Todd County Central.

Clinton County and Bowling Green will both meet in a semifinal matchup on Tuesday at 6 p.m. back at Russellville

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident
Scottsville man falls from deer stand
Scottsville hunter falls 20 feet from deer stand
Rebecca McCarley, Azora Forgy
Two women wanted in Logan County attempted murder arrested
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts

Latest News

4th Region Volleyball: Clinton Co. v Barren Co. & Todd Co Cent. v Bowling Green
4th Region Volleyball: Clinton Co. v Barren Co. & Todd Co Cent. v Bowling Green
WKU Football’s Brayden Narveson named C-USA Special Teams Player of the Week
WKU Volleyball’s Katie Isenbarger C-USA Defensive Player of the Week
Sports Connection First Segment
Sports Connection 10-24-21