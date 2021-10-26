Dry Through Wednesday, then Rainy!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It took some time, but low clouds and patchy drizzle did give way to sunshine Tuesday afternoon! We’ll work in one more pleasant mid-autumn day before wet weather makes a return.

Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning will be chilly with low temperatures expected to fall in the upper 30s and low 40s! Skies will be mostly clear, but high-level clouds will move in from the southwest overnight. Regardless, some areas of patchy frost and areas of patchy fog will be possible, especially in our eastern counties where skies will be clear the longest. A Frost Advisory is up early Wednesday morning for Hardin and Larue Cos. Wednesday will be the other dry day of the work week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. High temperatures will rise into the mid 60s with winds slightly increasing from the east! After Wednesday, the weather pattern becomes unsettled once again with rain and cooler conditions!

Thursday looks like a wet day overall - one that warrants an umbrella, rain coat and rain boots perhaps! When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy with temperatures only in the low-to-mid 60s with breezy conditions. Friday will be more of the same, though cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! By Saturday, rain chances decrease and are primarily in the morning, but clouds will linger with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Saturday don’t look overly impressive, but through the three day period, we can expect general amounts between a half an inch to just over an inch. Rainfall is expected to be generally light, though moderate rain is possible in localized spots! Halloween plans look to be good Saturday night and Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October. The first week of November looks to stay cool with temperatures below normal for this time of the year. Rain chances will also be low, signaling that we’ll be below average on precipitation too!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Mix of sun and high clouds. High 66. Low 50. Winds E-10 mph.

THURSDAY: Periods of rain. Breezy. High 62. Low 50. Winds SE-13 mph.

FRIDAY: Cool with showers likely. High 59. Low 51. Winds W-8 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 62

Today’s Low: 51

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High: 85 (1927)

Record Low: 26 (2013)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.01″ (-0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 47.17″ (+5.68″)

Today’s Sunset: 5:55 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 14 / Small Particulate Matter: 4)

Pollen Count: Low (2.1 - Weeds, trees)

Mold Count: Low (6739 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Mod (3)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.