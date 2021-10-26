Glasgow Police investigate after gun pulled in White Castle drive-thru
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating an incident that occurred at a White Castle in Glasgow.
According to police, the incident happened Sunday night, where a customer allegedly pulled a gun on a worker at the drive-thru at White Castle.
Police are currently investigating, and have not yet found a suspect or info through surveillance.
