Glasgow Police investigate after gun pulled in White Castle drive-thru

(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Glasgow Police are investigating an incident that occurred at a White Castle in Glasgow.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday night, where a customer allegedly pulled a gun on a worker at the drive-thru at White Castle.

Police are currently investigating, and have not yet found a suspect or info through surveillance.

