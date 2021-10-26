Gov. Beshear moving forward with hero pay plan

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Three weeks after Governor Beshear announced a plan to adopt a bonus for essential workers, it’s hit a roadblock as state Republican leaders have decided not to join a working group to establish who would qualify for the extra cash.

“We openly said, ‘let’s form a group, let’s consult, let’s make those decisions together,’ and the letter we got said, ‘you can go through our committee process,’” Gov. Beshear said.

The plan is to use $400 million in American Rescue Plan money to use as a bonus for essential workers who worked through the pandemic.

Beshear said the idea behind the working group was to have bipartisan support in determining who qualified for the bonus and how much was going to be given.

“I believe strongly that our people who’ve worked almost two years through this pandemic deserve appreciation, deserve encouragement,” Gov. Beshear said.

At the top of the list to qualify for the bonus would be healthcare workers. The Kentucky Nurses Association said the bonus would be a step of appreciation for a profession that has gone from being called heroes in the pandemic, to getting attacked.

“Now they are despised and treated with incredible disrespect because they’re asking people to wear a mask or consider getting vaccinated,” said Delanor Manson, the CEO of the Kentucky Nurses Association.

Manson said the bonus is certainly something that would be appreciated for nurses, and frontline workers, and hopefully help with retention. She’s encouraging everyone to get active in getting this first showing of appreciation passed.

“Write a letter to your legislators and say, ‘support the nurses. Make sure we can retain the nurses.’ Let’s show that we care for our nurses,” Manson said.

Beshear said he is still moving forward with his bonus plan. House Speaker David Osborne released a statement about Republicans’ decision to not be part of the governor’s working group:

“The House Majority will continue to approach this policy discussion as we do every piece of legislation we pass - by working with stakeholders and engaging with the executive branch. We look forward to the administration’s input but would advise that any proposals focus on bolstering the workforce, getting Kentuckians back to work, and removing the barriers that stand in the way of our economy moving forward. These federal dollars are still the taxpayer’s money and we will invest them responsibly.”

