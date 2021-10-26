Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 1,493 COVID cases, positivity rate below 6%

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the state total to 738,190 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 5.66% positivity rate.

Of Tuesday’s new cases, 421 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were 25 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Tuesday. That brings the state total to 9,665.

As of Tuesday, 893 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 266 are in the ICU, and 148 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca McCarley, Azora Forgy
Two women wanted in Logan County attempted murder arrested
16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident
Traffic congestion
Traffic backup on Louisville Road due to crash
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Suspect arrested in Smiths Grove after incident at gas station.
WCSO: Woman identified in Smiths Grove gas station attack

Latest News

Logan Keys
Local woman shares story of son’s battle with cancer, pleads for more childhood cancer research
Tennessee Titans Awards WCPS $10,000 Grant @ 5
Tennessee Titans Awards WCPS $10,000 Grant @ 5
Chevrolet and GM Unveil New 2023 ZO6 Corvette
Chevrolet and GM Unveil New 2023 ZO6 Corvette
Edmonson County EMS cites barriers that are making them lose money.
Edmonson Co. EMS ‘urban’ classification negatively impacting agency, taxpayers
Woman Arrested For Shooting Gun & Starting Fire At Smiths grove gas Station Identified
Woman Arrested For Shooting Gun & Starting Fire At Smiths grove gas Station Identified