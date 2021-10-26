Advertisement

Local woman shares story of son’s battle with cancer, pleads for more childhood cancer research

Logan Keys
Logan Keys(WBKO)
By Katey Cook
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BON AYR, Ky. (WBKO) - Back in March of 2018, 15-year-old Logan Keys of Barren County passed away after a batter with Osteosarcoma, the most common form of bone cancer.

“He was actually 13 years old, (when he was diagnosed) loved sports,” His mother Stephanie Keys said. “He just got to where he was hurting in his leg and we made multiple trips to the doctor and I thought it was just growing pains and it continued till he couldn’t walk on that leg.”

Keys attended Barren County High School. His mother said he still managed to make people smile even after being diagnosed with his illness. “He was worried about me more than himself, and he was just protective for family friends. He would get the last thing on his back if he had to for somebody,” Stephanie Keys said.

Logan spent about one week being treated at St. Jude Children’s Hospital. There, they were able to shrink the size of a tumor on his leg, reducing his level of pain. “He was in a lot of pain and couldn’t even walk and we got there,” Stephanie Keys said. “When we left there, he was walking because they were able to shrink the tumors enough that the pain was pretty much gone.”

She said the staff at St. Jude also went out of their way to care for Logan. “If he wasn’t sleeping they would sit and play video games with him, they’d talk. I mean, they were amazing with him,” Stephanie Keys explained.

As childhood cancer research only receives a small percentage of federal funding, Stephanie Keys hopes this percentage increases, as children shouldn’t be left behind and can still be just as affected by cancer as adults.

“I don’t know if they’re not pushing hard enough, but it needs to be pushed harder, no kid deserves to have to go through that,” she said.

