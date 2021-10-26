Advertisement

Police: 3 Florida teens killed student with knife, sword

The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the...
The arrest affidavits for three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Florida police say a high school student was ambushed and stabbed to death with a knife and sword by another student who was angry he had previously had sex with the suspect’s ex-girlfriend.

Miramar police say the 17-year-old boy planned the murder with his current girlfriend and received help from a 16-year-old female friend.

The arrest affidavits for the three Florida teens state 18-year-old Dwight Grant was stabbed in the neck and in the chest in the stairwell of his apartment complex. His body was found two days later in some bushes near the building.

Investigators say he was lured to the scene by the current girlfriend of the jealous teen.

The suspects are charged with first-degree murder, tampering with evidence and criminal conspiracy.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident
Scottsville man falls from deer stand
Scottsville hunter falls 20 feet from deer stand
Rebecca McCarley, Azora Forgy
Two women wanted in Logan County attempted murder arrested
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home
Sen. Rand Paul WBKO
NIH acknowledges US funded gain-of-function at Wuhan lab, Sen. Rand Paul reacts

Latest News

Bridge Kentucky Puts on First 'Haunted Asylum'
Bridge Kentucky Puts on First 'Haunted Asylum'
Police close off a street outside a shopping mall after a shooting in Boise, Idaho on Monday,...
Police: 2 dead, 4 injured in Idaho mall shooting
The Haunted Asylum
Bridge Kentucky puts on first ‘Haunted Asylum’ with help of community partners
People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Lawmakers defer some Jan. 6 document requests, seek others