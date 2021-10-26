Police investigate alleged sexual abuse at Glasgow school

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Glasgow Police Department is investigating an alleged sexual abuse incident on school property.

According to GPD, the department was notified October 22 of the alleged incident. Officials said the allegations involved a Glasgow Independent school student and an unidentified staff member.

GPD is investigating the case and has full cooperation from the Glasgow Independent School System.

This case is ongoing and still under investigation.

