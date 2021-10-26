Advertisement

Southern Lanes hosts their 7th Annual Trick or Treat

Southern Lanes trick or treat
Southern Lanes trick or treat(Southern Lanes)
By Marisa Williams
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Southern Lanes in Bowling Green will be hosting their 7th annual Trick or Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The event will be at the bowling alley and they say it will provide a fun and safe environment for the kids both indoor and outdoor. There will be local businesses set up and decorated to hand out information, coupons, and candy.

The bowling alley will also be offering their games, bowling, and activities in their arcade.

