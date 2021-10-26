Traffic backup on Louisville Road due to crash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A crash on Tuesday, October 26 has lead to delays for the morning commute.

Witnesses told WBKO News traffic was stalled south of Warren East High School on U.S. 31W near Moorman Lane.

Chris Stunson, principal at Bristow Elementary School, sent a notice to parents that the wreck on Louisville Road and Moorman Lane is blocking traffic in both directions. He asked that parents be patient and find an alternate route to school.

Some parents have reported longer wait times for the school bus. Warren County Public Schools said due to the wreck, buses are taking detours and alternate routes to get students to school.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.