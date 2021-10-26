WSCO: Woman shoots gun, sets fire at Smiths Grove gas station overnight

SMITHS GROVE, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a situation that happened overnight in Smiths Grove where a woman become violent.

According to authorities, a woman was shooting a gun outside the Speedway and Marathon gas station before 3 a.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, that woman had reportedly set a fire at the front door of the building and shot out the front glass. Officials say the suspect went inside the store and caused serious damage to the gas station.

The woman did not follow commands and then tried to hit a deputy in the head with a large mag light, officials said.

Once she broke out another window, officials say she fled and had a large piece of glass to use as a weapon and tried to get inside the deputy’s cruiser but was not successful and started causing damage to the hood of the cruiser.

According to the WCSO, the woman was tased as she tried to run toward the roadway. While on the ground, the deputy attempted to get the shard of glass from her.

Officials say she continued to try to cut the deputy with the piece of glass but was unsuccessful again, so she ran across the road and then onto the I-65 southbound ramp.

A second deputy arrived for backup, who reportedly tased the woman again and she finally dropped the glass, officials said.

Deputies located a firearm when the suspect was placed into custody. The female was transported to the Medical Center where she remains with injuries of severe lacerations to the hands.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has not released the identity of the suspect at this time.

Surveillance video from inside the store can be viewed below:

