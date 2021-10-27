Advertisement

3 still on the run after major drug gang busted in Louisville

Seven people arrested, three still sought.
By Mark Stevens
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gang of drug dealers accused of selling meth, fentanyl, and cocaine has been busted by FBI and Louisville Metro Police investigators.

It’s part of a story the WAVE Troubleshooters have been unraveling linked to the murders of 3-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles.

Investigators said the Everybody Shines Together gang was one they’ve been working to cut off for quite some time at a press conference Wednesday

“Violence is what makes a gang legitimate, and what they’re describing here, the narcotics, that funds the mission of violence,” said LMPD Chief Erika Shields.

A nine-page federal indictment accuses 10 people of running the drug trafficking gang. Three people are still on the run, but the other seven are either in jail or out on bond.

“One way or another, we’re going to get a handle on gang activity in LMPD,” said Shields.

WAVE Troubleshooters uncovered the gang is connected to famous Louisville rapper EST Gee. Brothers Eric and Ricos Mosley, who are among several people indicted in the bust, are part of a company they established with Gee, bearing the same name as the gang.

It’s the group WAVE 3 News uncovered that paid the bond for Kevon Lawless, he man suspected of killing Randolph and Waddles.

“If these people are funding the violence on the street as well as committing it, when the funding for that violence drives up the incentive for others is diminished,” MPD Major Aaron Crowell said.

He said the arrests of the Everybody Shines Together gang took months of work, but he acknowledged it’s only one step in the ongoing battle against violent crime.

“I would love to tell you these ten are going to fix the problem, it’s not, but it’s our blueprint going forward,” Crowell said.

The FBI said it will continue to focus on taking whole groups off the street at once, target drugs, guns, and other violent crimes.

“We don’t want to take off one or two individuals at a time, we want to make a bigger impact by taking off the whole group,” FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Brian Jones said.

