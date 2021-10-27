Barren County Schools Superintendent makes changes to mask mandate

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Superintendent Bo Matthews said that starting on Wednesday, October 27, masks will be optional on all Barren County campuses.

Though, masks will still be required on buses due to a federal mandate.

Matthews also said Barren County Schools will continue to monitor data and communicate with local health officials.

To see the latest changes on masking and quarantine protocols, visit the Barren County Schools website., barrenschools.com

