BGISD, Monroe Co. teachers selected as GoTeachKY ambassadors

By Kelly Dean
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Ky. (WBKO) - Monroe County and Bowling Green Independent School Districts both have teachers who have been selected as 2022 ambassadors for GoTeachKY.

Dylan White, a Kindergarten teacher at McNeill Elementary, was one of 22 teachers ambassadors selected.

GoTeachKY is an initiative of the Kentucky Department of Education that seeks to recruit the next generation of teachers in Kentucky.

Katelin King, the Digital Learning Coach at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School in Monroe County was also selected as a GoTeachKY ambassador.

Ambassadors were selected from a pool of applicants across the state who answered the call for teachers interested in supporting the initiative and helping promote the teaching profession.

Learn more: goteachky.com/ambassadorprogram/

