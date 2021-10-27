Candidate announces run for Barren County Judge Executive

BARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - Jamie Bewley Byrd (R) has announced her run for Barren County Judge-Executive in 2022.

Byrd held an announcement party Wednesday night at the Old French Restaurant in Glasgow, surrounded by her family, friends and other republican leaders.

The Barren County native said the campaign is all about accomplishing things together as republicans and democrats. She adds that if elected, she desires to help get the community more funding through grant money.

Micheal Hale (D), the current Judge-Executive, says he will run for re-election.

The election takes place next November.

