Crime Stoppers: Gas Station Armed Robbery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say an assault and robbery took place at a gas station on Nashville Road in the early morning hours of Monday, October 25, 2021. Responding to the alarm, officers secured the scene, provided aid to the victim, and began their investigation.

Video surveillance shows a man in dark clothing and a mask enter the business and brandish a handgun. Police say he assaulted an employee then fled prior to police arrival.

Police say he should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

If you have any information about this or any crime, please call South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 781-CLUE, Click Here to go to their website, or download their P3 Tips app for your mobile device.

Their telephone lines are not recorded and they don’t use caller ID. They just want your information, not your name, and you could get up to $1,000 for your anonymous tip.

