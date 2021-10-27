Advertisement

Day Two: 4th Region Volleyball Tournament

By Brett Alper
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Day two of the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament over at Russellville High School.

In the First Match, the 13th District Champion Logan County faced off against the 16th district runner ups Russell County.

In a Sweep, the Cougars defeated the Lakers 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-14).

In the second leg of the Tuesday doubleheader, the second-ranked team in the 4th Region Greenwood battled the 15th District Champion Allen County-Scottsville.

Like the first match, the Gators swept the Patriots 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-11).

Greenwood will face off against Logan County in the Semi-Finals Wednesday. Bowling Green will take on Clinton County.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested in Smiths Grove after incident at gas station.
WCSO: Woman identified in Smiths Grove gas station attack
Traffic congestion
Traffic backup on Louisville Road due to crash
Rebecca McCarley, Azora Forgy
Two women wanted in Logan County attempted murder arrested
16-year-old dies in Warren County ATV accident
Glasgow Police Department
Police investigate alleged sexual abuse at Glasgow school

Latest News

Titans Award WCPS With $10,000 Hometown Grant
Tennesee Titans and The Dairy Alliance award $10,000 grant to Warren County Public Schools
South Warren's Caroline Pitcock Signs NLI to Play Softball at Campbellsville
South Warren’s Caroline Pitcock signs NLI to play softball at Campbellsville University
4th Region Volleyball Tournament: Russell County v Logan County & ACS v Greenwood
4th Region Volleyball Tournament: Russell County v Logan County & ACS v Greenwood
Bowling Green advances
Clinton Co., Bowling Green advance to 4th region volleyball semifinals