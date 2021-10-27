Day Two: 4th Region Volleyball Tournament

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Day two of the 4th Region Volleyball Tournament over at Russellville High School.

In the First Match, the 13th District Champion Logan County faced off against the 16th district runner ups Russell County.

In a Sweep, the Cougars defeated the Lakers 3-0 (25-10, 25-13, 25-14).

In the second leg of the Tuesday doubleheader, the second-ranked team in the 4th Region Greenwood battled the 15th District Champion Allen County-Scottsville.

Like the first match, the Gators swept the Patriots 3-0 (25-7, 25-11, 25-11).

Greenwood will face off against Logan County in the Semi-Finals Wednesday. Bowling Green will take on Clinton County.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.