Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky awards mini grants to 12 organizations

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky, “Keeping Our Communities Healthy” grants will infuse $20,000 in support to organizations across Commonwealth working to increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake in counties with the lowest vaccination rates

12 Kentucky organizations, working on the ground in counties with low COVID-19 vaccine rates, were selected as recipients of the Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky’s Keeping our Communities Healthy mini-grants. The grants – totaling $20,000 – are intended for rapid deployment for organizations to create new or expand on existing COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The organizations include:

Barren River Health District (Edmonson, Hart, Metcalfe Counties)

Buffalo Trace District Health Department (Robertson County)

Christian County Health Department

Clinton County School District

Grace Community Health Center (Knox County)

Green River District Health Department (Union County)

Lake Cumberland Community Action Agency (Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary Counties)

Lake Cumberland District Health Department (Casey, Clinton, Cumberland, McCreary Counties)

Lewis County Health Department

NAACP Hopkinsville-Christian County Branch

Pennyrile Area Development District (Crittenden County)

Todd County Health Department

“These organizations are on the front line of the effort to get more Kentuckians vaccinated against COVID-19,” said Ben Chandler, president and CEO, Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky. “We are proud to support their hard work to protect our citizens against serious injury or death from the virus.”

The organizations will employ various efforts such as videos and graphics to be posted on social media, as well as radio, television, and print advertisements, school-based outreach, a 24-hour information hotline, bilingual efforts, and other outreach, especially to vulnerable populations.

The Foundation also has a number of resources on its website to assist organizations, health care providers, family and friends in sharing the truth about COVID-19 and the vaccines. This includes public service announcement videos, a fact sheet, and links to the CDC and Kentucky COVID-19 dashboard.

For more information, visit Healthy-KY.org.

