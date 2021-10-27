Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases in latest update

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - In his daily COVID-19 report, the Governor announced 1,702 new COVID-19 cases across the Commonwealth on Wednesday, bringing the case total to 739,863.

495 of the new cases were children 18 and younger. 869 Kentuckians remain hospitalized. 276 people remain in the ICU, with 145 on a ventilator.

The state’s positivity rate now sits at 5.56%.

The Governor also announced 20 new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 9,685.

49 counties across the state are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map. Russell County now leads the state with an incidence rate of 82.1 per 100,000 people.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.