Governor Andy Beshear visits Todd County as Novelis celebrates grand opening

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WBKO) - Governor Andy Beshear made a stop in Todd County this afternoon for the grand opening of new aluminum manufacturing facility Novelis. The project was announced a couple of years ago, but challenges surrounding the pandemic delayed the grand opening until now.

“Well this is thrilling,” Governor Andy Beshear said. “It’s the largest investment ever, we believe, in this county, the largest investment ever in this community.”

The project cost $300 million dollars, it’s the first time Novelis has built a new location like this since 1982. Novelis employs 15,000 with 33 locations in nine countries.

“It’s a huge huge momentous occasion for us as an organization for this community and for our employees,” the plant manager said.

Todd County’s judge-executive echoed that statement saying this new investment is a game-changer for Guthrie and surrounding areas.

“It puts us on the map, people are gonna know, if they don’t already know, where Todd County, Guthrie Kentucky is,” Todd Mansfield said. “For rural areas like Todd County, it only helps our region to grow.”

Todd County does have other industries, “but we have nothing quite like this that affects products worldwide,” Mansfield explained.

Production has started at Novelis. It brings an estimated 150 new jobs into town.

