Last dry day of the week before rain, cooler air arrives!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday was cool with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine... the sunshine can be expected again for part of Wednesday, but it will be met with a cold start to the day!

Temperatures will be on a downward trend as we slide into the latter half of the work week! (WBKO)

Wednesday morning start off cold with low temperatures in the mid-to-upper 30s! Skies will be mostly clear, but high-level clouds will move in from the southwest in the early morning hours. Regardless, some areas of patchy frost and areas of patchy fog will be possible, especially in our northern and eastern counties where skies will be clear the longest. During the daylight hours, skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies along with highs in the low-to-mid 60s with a slight chilly breeze from the east! After Wednesday, the weather pattern becomes unsettled once again with rain and cooler conditions!

Thursday looks like a wet day overall - one that warrants an umbrella, rain coat and rain boots perhaps! When it isn’t raining, it will be cloudy with temperatures only in the low-to-mid 60s with breezy conditions. Friday will be more of the same, though cooler with highs only in the mid-to-upper 50s - not the best conditions for Halloween activities on Friday evening, but make sure the kiddos are dressed warm and are staying as dry as possible! By Saturday, rain chances decrease and are primarily in the morning, but clouds will linger with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. Rainfall amounts from Thursday through Saturday don’t look overly impressive, but through the three day period, we can expect general amounts between a half an inch to just over an inch. Rainfall is expected to be generally light, though moderate rain is possible in localized spots on Thursday! Halloween plans look to be good Saturday night and Sunday as drier air returns, but temperatures will stay in the low-to-mid 60s for the final day of October. The first week of November looks to stay cool with temperatures below normal for this time of the year. Rain chances will also be low, signaling that we’ll be below average on precipitation too!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Warmer. High 66. Low 50. Winds E at 10 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Breezy. High 62. Low 50. Winds SE at 13 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely. Cooler. High 59. Low 51. Winds W at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Normal High: 68

Normal Low: 44

Record High Today: 87 (1919)

Record Low Today: 25 (1903, 1988)

Sunrise: 7:05 a.m.

Sunset: 5:54 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 1 / Small Particulate Matter: 24)

Pollen Count: Low (2.2 - Weeds)

Mold Count: Moderate (6064 - Mold Spore Count)

UV Index: Moderate (4)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 62

Yesterday’s Low: 43

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 3.01″ (-0.07″)

Yearly Precip: 47.17″ (+5.68″)

